Start with 56 years of trust, at the area's largest home improvement show featuring over 250 exhibitors, stages and interactive zones filling the entire Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park!
FEBRUARY 15-18, 2018
Wisconsin Exposition Center
at State Fair Park
THURSDAY, FEB 15TH | 12 PM-8PM
FRIDAY, FEB 16TH | 10 AM-8PM
SATURDAY, FEB 17TH | 10 AM-8PM
SUNDAY, FEB 18TH | 10 AM-5PM
Exhibitor List
SkillsUSA Carpentry Teamworks Competition
Each team of four students must analyze a project drawing, write an action plan, give a presentation and demonstrate teamwork Utilizing blueprints, they build a section of a house, including door framing and hanging, within a 12-hour time frame! In addition to skills performance in residential carpentry, plumbing and electrical, teams are judged on cleanliness of job site, timeliness of completion, and proper inventorying of tools and equipment.
Thursday, February 15
12 - 5 PM Hands-on Competition
Friday, February 16
7:30 AM - 3 PM Hands-on Competition
Finished Projects on Display all weekend
Participating Wisconsin Schools
• Barneveld
• Blair-Taylor
• Fort Atkinson
• Germantown
• Kimberly
• Muskego (three teams)
• New Berlin (two teams)
NARI Project Lounge with Interior Inspiration by Ethan Allen
The Lounge will 2017 Wisconsin Remodeler Award winning projects and homes on the Tour of Remodeled Homes.
Guess the Price Gameshow at the Presentation Spot
How much does it cost to remodel? This depends on the scope of work, materials used and other factors. Guess the Price Gameshow is an attendee participating show in which contestants guess the price of 2 different home remodeling projects for a chance to win prizes.
Outdoor Living Ideas
Visit the Outdoor Living Ideas area and be inspired by designs from local area students attending; Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), Mount Mary University, and Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC).
The Park
The Park outdoor features Milwaukee NARI members Aquatica, a division of Dean Pipito Waterfeatures, and Breezy Hill Nursery. Aquatica will be doing displays in three corners of the outdoor living area featuring raised garden wall planters with unique water features, such as bubbling urns and rocks, along with cascading waterfalls. Breezy Hill’s display will contain an assortment of landscaping and hardscaping features.
Vinnie Hines - Rock & Soul Acoustic
Check out American Idol XV, rock and soul musician Vinnie Hines at the Spring Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park on the Azek Bliffert Music Deck! http://vinniehines.com/
Feb. 17 12 - 3 pm
Feb. 18 11 - 2 pm
Thursday
Culinary Stage
12:30 PM Mad Dog & Merrill "Grillin Buddies"
6:30 PM Mad Dog & Merrill "Grillin Buddies"
Presentation Stage
1:30 PM Melinda Myers: Low Maintenance, Big Impact Perennial Gardens
3:00 PM Guess the Price Game Show
4:00 PM Nick Kerzner "The Construction Guru": The Difference Between Cost and Quality
Friday
Culinary Stage
12:00 PM Mad Dog & Merrill "Grillin Buddies"
2:00 PM 600 Sweets & Treats
6:30 PM Mad Dog & Merrill "Grillin Buddies"
Presentation Stage
3:00 PM Nick Kerzner "The Construction Guru": Project Expectations and the "Home Remodeling TV Show Effect"
11:00 AM Melinda Myers: Create A Stunning Front Yard & Entryway for All to Enjoy
1:00 PM Guess the Price Game Show
The Park
12:30 PM Tai Chi for Beginners
Saturday
Culinary Stage
12:30 PM Mad Dog & Merrill "Grillin Buddies"
3:00 PM Mad Dog & Merrill "Grillin Buddies"
6:30 PM Mad Dog & Merrill "Grillin Buddies"
Presentation Stage
2:00 PM Nick Kerzner "The Construction Guru": How Much is Not Enough? What you Should Expect for Free from a Contractor
4:00 PM Guess the Price Game Show
5:30 PM Nick Kerzner "The Construction Guru": How to Shop for A Contractor
The Park
10:30 AM Melinda Myers: Calling All kids! Make You Own Micro-green garden
12:00 - 3:00 PM Vinnie Hines - Rock and Soul Acoustic
1:30 PM Tai Chi for Beginners
Sunday
Culinary
11:00 AM Bloody Mary Tasting: Paulie's Pub & Eatery
1:00 PM LeRoy Buter Cooking Demonstration
3:00 PM Mad Dog & Merrill "Grillin Buddies"
Presentation Stage
12:00 PM Melinda Myers: Vegetable Gardening Success – Bountiful Gardens for People with Limited Time, Space & Budget
2:00 PM Guess the Price Game Show
The Park
10:30 AM Tai Chi for Beginners
11:00 - 2:00 PM Vinnie Hines - Rock and Soul Acoustic
Thank you sponsors!