NARI Project Lounge with Interior Inspiration by Ethan Allen

The Lounge will 2017 Wisconsin Remodeler Award winning projects and homes on the Tour of Remodeled Homes.



Guess the Price Gameshow at the Presentation Spot

How much does it cost to remodel? This depends on the scope of work, materials used and other factors. Guess the Price Gameshow is an attendee participating show in which contestants guess the price of 2 different home remodeling projects for a chance to win prizes.



Outdoor Living Ideas

Visit the Outdoor Living Ideas area and be inspired by designs from local area students attending; Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), Mount Mary University, and Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC).

The Park

The Park outdoor features Milwaukee NARI members Aquatica, a division of Dean Pipito Waterfeatures, and Breezy Hill Nursery. Aquatica will be doing displays in three corners of the outdoor living area featuring raised garden wall planters with unique water features, such as bubbling urns and rocks, along with cascading waterfalls. Breezy Hill’s display will contain an assortment of landscaping and hardscaping features.

Try Tai Chi in The Park

Kids can make their own micro-green garden

Listen to Vinnie Hines on the Azek Bliffert Music Deck!

Check the calendar below for dates and times of the above attractions.

Vinnie Hines - Rock & Soul Acoustic

Check out American Idol XV, rock and soul musician Vinnie Hines at the Spring Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park on the Azek Bliffert Music Deck! http://vinniehines.com/

Feb. 17 12 - 3 pm

Feb. 18 11 - 2 pm